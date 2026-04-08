National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Strong-Buy Rating

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFG. Zacks Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 price objective on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $97.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 88.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

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