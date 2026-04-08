Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.88.

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Two Harbors Investments Stock Down 0.5%

TWO stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investments has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($15.44) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investments

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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