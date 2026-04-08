Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on May 1st

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

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Lincoln National Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.35. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder National Life Insuranc Lincoln bought 2,254,486 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,249.74. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,784,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,508,130.98. This trade represents a 29.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $261,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,725.66. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,050 shares of company stock worth $734,041. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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