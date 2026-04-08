Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $39,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $288.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.13 and a 200-day moving average of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $165.70 and a 1-year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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