Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,861 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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