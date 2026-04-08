Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $3,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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