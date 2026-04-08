Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.28 and its 200 day moving average is $334.04.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

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Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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