Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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