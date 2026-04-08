Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Charles Schwab Stock Performance
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab is launching direct spot Bitcoin and Ether trading via Schwab Crypto (phased rollout, client waitlist). This materially expands Schwab’s product set beyond ETFs/futures and could boost brokerage trading volumes, client engagement and fee opportunities if adoption is strong. Charles Schwab Expands Into Direct Crypto Trading And Client Engagement
- Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated a $122 price target for SCHW, citing strong revenue growth drivers and sustained asset momentum — a bullish signal from a major sell-side shop that supports upside vs. current levels. Here’s What Truist Thinks About Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target from $122 to $118 but kept a Buy rating — still projecting meaningful upside, though the cut signals slightly reduced near-term conviction. Analysts’ revisions could influence short-term flows but maintain a positive fundamental view. Jefferies Lowers Price Target on Schwab
- Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s proprietary STAX trading activity index fell to 56.04 in March (steepest monthly drop since May 2025), indicating softer retail trading activity that could pressure transaction-related revenue if the trend continues. Schwab Trading Activity Index™: STAX Score Sees Steepest Monthly Drop Since May 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal headwind: a FINRA arbitrator awarded consumer damages and fees against Schwab for alleged Electronic Funds Transfer Act violations — a reminder of litigation/operational risk that could drive legal expense and reputational impact. FINRA Arbitrator Awards Consumer Damages and Fees Against Charles Schwab
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/real-estate note: Schwab is exiting its downtown Portland office, joining other firms leaving difficult city corridors — a small expense/relocation item but potentially indicative of broader workplace/real-estate adjustments. Schwab Bails on Downtown Portland, Morrison Street Left Holding the Bag
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW
Charles Schwab Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
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