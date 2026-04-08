Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,406 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EMR opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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