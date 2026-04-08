Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $224.35 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $256.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.69 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $280.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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