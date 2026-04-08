Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $927.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GS stock opened at $863.52 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $447.11 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $852.30. The company has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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