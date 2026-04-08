Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 482,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

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Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

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