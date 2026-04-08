Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

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