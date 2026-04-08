WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,311,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $588.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $600.49 and a 200 day moving average of $609.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $409.79 and a 52 week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major AI supply deals at large chip/service vendors lift tech sentiment and help QQQ’s heavyweight holdings — Broadcom’s long?term AI deals with Google and Anthropic boost revenue visibility across semiconductor and AI ecosystems, supporting Nasdaq?100 exposure. Broadcom Surges 6% as AI Deals With Google and Anthropic Supercharge Revenue Visibility
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonal inflows and stronger tax refunds could add ~ $20B into equities in April, a tailwind for QQQ if systematic flows favor large?cap growth. April Seasonality Signals 1.5% S&P 500 Gain As $20 Billion Flows Build
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity for quality growth names concentrated in QQQ, which could attract rotational buyers if earnings from AI/cloud names stay strong. QQQ: This Pullback Is A Buying Opportunity For Quality Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays sees markets pricing a “contained” outcome around the Iran ceasefire deadline — if realized this limits downside, but the situation still leaves asymmetric tail risk for tech. Barclays analysts see “contained” volatility as Iran ceasefire deadline approaches
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and institutional accumulation in QQQ point to expectations of a large move — useful for traders (hedged strategies) but signals elevated volatility for passive holders. One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: BlackRock filed for a Nasdaq?100 ETF (IQQ), which could siphon fee?sensitive flows from QQQ over time and pressure net inflows. Invesco stock falls as BlackRock files for Nasdaq-100 ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating Iran conflict risks and looming ceasefire uncertainty raise oil/supply?shock concerns — a risk that typically hurts growth/tech multiples and pressures QQQ. Beyond The Deadline: What Markets Are Still Not Pricing In
- Negative Sentiment: Commodity/supply shocks (oil panic, strategic chokepoints like Kharg) and weaker durable?goods orders add macro downside risk for cyclically sensitive tech supply chains and investor sentiment. Just Another Oil Panic A Civilization Won’t Die Tonight, But Kharg Is The World’s Most Important Island About Those Orders For Durable Goods That Factories In The U.S. Received
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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