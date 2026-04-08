WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,311,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $588.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $600.49 and a 200 day moving average of $609.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $409.79 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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