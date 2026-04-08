Vanderbilt University Makes New $918,000 Investment in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.5%

SBRA stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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