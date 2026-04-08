Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Reduced by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $79,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $588.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $409.79 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

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