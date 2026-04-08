Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 33.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in AbbVie by 93.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28. The firm has a market cap of $364.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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