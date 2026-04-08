HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $429.8966.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot
Insider Activity at HubSpot
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HUBS opened at $226.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.80. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $207.20 and a 1-year high of $682.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have lifted HubSpot earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, reflecting optimism around its AI push, customer growth and cash flow — a driver for upside if execution continues. Are Rising Earnings Estimates a Solid Reason to Bet on HUBS Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage argues HubSpot’s all?in?one digital marketing system — combining AI and inbound tools — can deepen customer value and improve margins if cross?sell and ARPU expansion hold. Can HubSpot’s Complete Digital Marketing System Boost Its Profits?
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors and analysts view the pullback as a contrarian buying opportunity: HubSpot still shows solid revenue growth, high gross margins and rising multi?product adoption that could limit long?term AI displacement. HubSpot: Staying Bullish On Contrarian Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: HubSpot appears on several “growth stock” lists for Q2 as AI demand and cloud spending bolster the bull case — positive for sentiment and potential inflows if momentum reverses. 5 Growth Stocks to Buy for Q2 2026 After a Disappointing Q1
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces reassess HubSpot after a sharp multi?month drop; they note volatility and a lower market price but highlight the need to weigh future AI risk vs. improved estimate trends. Useful for investors deciding entry points. Reassessing HubSpot (HUBS) Valuation After A Sharp Multi?Month Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis asks whether HubSpot is “still attractive” at current levels — frames the risk/reward but does not add new operational evidence; helpful context for valuation-driven decisions. Is HubSpot (HUBS) Still Attractive After Recent 50.8% One?Year Share Price Decline
- Negative Sentiment: HubSpot is cutting its longtime “Inbound” strategy and rebranding to “Unbound” after a roughly 70% stock decline since AI disruption fears emerged — a major shift that signals management is responding to AI?led market changes but also creates execution risk and investor uncertainty. HubSpot Axes Inbound, Bets On Unbound After 70 Percent Stock Beatdown
- Negative Sentiment: Feature piece details how AI search has been a primary catalyst for the 70% decline and questions whether a rebrand can fix lost growth — increases near?term sentiment risk and could pressure the stock until results prove otherwise. HubSpot’s stock dropped 70 percent because of AI. Can a rebrand spark a recovery?
- Negative Sentiment: AI “answers” in search cost HubSpot an estimated ~140 million visits, highlighting a tangible traffic and lead loss that could slow top?line growth if not offset by new channels or product monetization. AI driven answers change search, cost HubSpot 140 million visits
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.
The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.
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