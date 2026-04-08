HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $429.8966.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

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Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 370,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,364,114.50. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,662 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $226.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.80. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $207.20 and a 1-year high of $682.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Company Profile

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HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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