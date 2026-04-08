Snider Financial Group Boosts Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,909,850,000 after buying an additional 203,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total value of $414,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,390 shares of company stock valued at $140,137,847. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,563.19.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,169.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,263.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,306.52. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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