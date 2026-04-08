Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

About Secure Energy Services

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$21.72 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$12.10 and a one year high of C$23.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.62.

(Get Free Report)

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.