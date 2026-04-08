Brokerages Set Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $22.00

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

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Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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