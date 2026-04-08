Muzinich & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,997 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 9.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of Blue Owl Capital worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,924,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 384,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $6,641,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 106.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 611,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OBDC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.65. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.35%.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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