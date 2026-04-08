Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 782,607 shares of company stock valued at $146,510,571. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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