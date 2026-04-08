General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $387.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $393.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $347.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.80. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $249.92 and a 12-month high of $369.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total value of $3,603,807.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,338,169,000 after purchasing an additional 528,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,323,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,039,742,000 after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,307,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,786,000 after purchasing an additional 114,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,900,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.