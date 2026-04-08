Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 263.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded DE to Hold from Underperform, saying the ~15% pullback has improved risk/reward and leaves limited downside—this can support near-term buying interest from investors who saw the dip as an entry. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded DE to Hold from Underperform, saying the ~15% pullback has improved risk/reward and leaves limited downside—this can support near-term buying interest from investors who saw the dip as an entry. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market-commentary pieces reassessing Deere’s valuation after multi-year gains emphasize that shares already reflect strong profitability and growth expectations; these note DE’s strong YTD and multi-year returns and argue investors should weigh elevated multiples against secular ag-equipment demand. Read More.

Market-commentary pieces reassessing Deere’s valuation after multi-year gains emphasize that shares already reflect strong profitability and growth expectations; these note DE’s strong YTD and multi-year returns and argue investors should weigh elevated multiples against secular ag-equipment demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deere agreed to pay $99 million to settle the right-to-repair class action and will provide farmers and independent repairers expanded digital tools and diagnostics for a multi-year period. The settlement removes litigation uncertainty (positive) but creates a near-term cash charge and could pressure aftermarket service margins and parts revenue over the next decade. Read More.

Deere agreed to pay $99 million to settle the right-to-repair class action and will provide farmers and independent repairers expanded digital tools and diagnostics for a multi-year period. The settlement removes litigation uncertainty (positive) but creates a near-term cash charge and could pressure aftermarket service margins and parts revenue over the next decade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flags remaining regulatory risk (e.g., pending FTC scrutiny) and broader industry implications; the settlement does not resolve all regulatory or competitive questions, leaving some uncertainty about long-term aftermarket economics. Read More.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0%

DE stock opened at $575.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $586.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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