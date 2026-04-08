Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 22,498 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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