FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Receives $295.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.7778.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,185,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.81 and a 200-day moving average of $215.37. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $85.23 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

About FTAI Aviation

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FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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