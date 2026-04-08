MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $19.43. MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.5880, with a volume of 3,024,954 shares.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 8.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

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The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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