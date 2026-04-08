Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $13.82. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $13.0920, with a volume of 2,449,575 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

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Sibanye Gold Stock Up 7.2%

Sibanye Gold Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.2614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Peter Menell acquired 2,500 shares of Sibanye Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $28,575.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thabane Vincent Maphai acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 140,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,974.52. The trade was a 9.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 176,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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