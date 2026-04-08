ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.59. ITV shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 429 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ITV Trading Up 3.7%

About ITV

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

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ITV plc is a United Kingdom–based broadcasting and media production company best known for its portfolio of free-to-air television channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising sales across its broadcast network and digital platforms. In addition to traditional linear broadcasting, ITV offers on-demand and catch-up services via its streaming portal, providing viewers access to drama, entertainment, reality and sports programming.

Through its production arm, ITV Studios, the company develops, produces and distributes original content for both its own channels and third-party broadcasters and streaming platforms.

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