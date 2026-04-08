Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $139.25 and last traded at $140.2940. 52,194,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 48,776,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.07.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

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Positive Sentiment: DevCon5 showcased product momentum and customer-focused demos that reinforce Palantir’s positioning as an enterprise AI platform, a narrative that supports long-term revenue expansion. Read More.

DevCon5 showcased product momentum and customer-focused demos that reinforce Palantir’s positioning as an enterprise AI platform, a narrative that supports long-term revenue expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece framing Palantir as benefiting from the convergence of Silicon Valley and defense (rating upgrade) bolsters the bull case that government program wins (e.g., Maven) and AIP adoption can provide durable, high?margin revenue. Read More.

A Seeking Alpha piece framing Palantir as benefiting from the convergence of Silicon Valley and defense (rating upgrade) bolsters the bull case that government program wins (e.g., Maven) and AIP adoption can provide durable, high?margin revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term macro headlines (e.g., Middle East de?escalation) produced intraday moves that briefly lifted PLTR premarket, but these are unlikely to change the stock’s medium?term thesis. Read More.

Short-term macro headlines (e.g., Middle East de?escalation) produced intraday moves that briefly lifted PLTR premarket, but these are unlikely to change the stock’s medium?term thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish analyst notes and features highlight Palantir’s strong Q4 results (70% revenue growth, expanding margins) and its ontology/AIP advantages — supportive fundamentals that reduce tail?risk if execution remains flawless. Read More.

Several bullish analyst notes and features highlight Palantir’s strong Q4 results (70% revenue growth, expanding margins) and its ontology/AIP advantages — supportive fundamentals that reduce tail?risk if execution remains flawless. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Famed investor Michael Burry publicly criticized Palantir and suggested competitors (Anthropic) are encroaching, triggering panic and short?term selling pressure among retail and momentum traders. Read More.

Famed investor Michael Burry publicly criticized Palantir and suggested competitors (Anthropic) are encroaching, triggering panic and short?term selling pressure among retail and momentum traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries and UK ethical scrutiny (NHS/defense pushback) are keeping investors cautious: headlines highlight that PLTR trades at a steep premium and faces reputational/regulatory noise overseas. Read More.

Valuation worries and UK ethical scrutiny (NHS/defense pushback) are keeping investors cautious: headlines highlight that PLTR trades at a steep premium and faces reputational/regulatory noise overseas. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark’s recent initiation with a Hold and a below?consensus $150 target reiterates the bear case that Palantir must sustain extremely high growth to justify its premium — a narrative that can amplify downside if execution slips. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.2%

The firm has a market cap of $336.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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