Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $89.5280, with a volume of 499951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUGO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

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Aura Minerals Trading Up 6.5%

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -90.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 94.81%.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -251.43%.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In related news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 854,745 shares in the company, valued at $52,780,503.75. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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