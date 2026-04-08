Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

Land Securities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.0075 and last traded at $8.0075. 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Land Securities Group Price Performance

About Land Securities Group

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

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Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF), commonly known as Landsec, is one of the United Kingdom’s largest commercial property development and investment companies. The firm specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of a diversified real estate portfolio, which spans office spaces, retail centres, leisure venues and residential projects. Landsec’s integrated approach combines property investment with active asset and estate management, aiming to enhance value through strategic redevelopment and sustainable building practices.

Landsec’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in key urban markets across the UK, with a particular focus on central London, major regional towns and cities.

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