AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 688,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 203,391 shares.The stock last traded at $50.35 and had previously closed at $50.35.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

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AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of AB Ultra Short Income ETF

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,007,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,032 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 497,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 397,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 869,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after acquiring an additional 363,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after acquiring an additional 159,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 115,406 shares during the period.

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The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

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