AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 688,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 203,391 shares.The stock last traded at $50.35 and had previously closed at $50.35.
AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.
AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of AB Ultra Short Income ETF
AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.
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