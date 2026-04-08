Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $14.65. Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

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About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

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Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is Malaysia’s largest integrated electricity utility, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and retail of electricity. The company operates a broad portfolio of power plants and manages the national grid infrastructure that delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations encompass system planning, network operation and maintenance, meter services and customer supply functions typical of a vertically integrated utility.

TNB’s generation assets include thermal and hydroelectric facilities and the company has been expanding its participation in renewable energy and grid modernization initiatives.

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