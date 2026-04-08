ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $188.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as low as $96.96 and last traded at $97.4080. 19,594,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 18,520,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry checks argue the sell-off is overdone — Dan Ives says CIO feedback shows AI adoption moving from experimentation to large-scale deployment in 2026, which could support revenue acceleration for ServiceNow. Article Title

Analyst/industry checks argue the sell-off is overdone — Dan Ives says CIO feedback shows AI adoption moving from experimentation to large-scale deployment in 2026, which could support revenue acceleration for ServiceNow. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise partnerships and ecosystem expansion — ServiceNow announced a multi?year agreement with DXC to scale AI-first transformations, and a new AI-native consultancy (Naitiv) founded by ex-ServiceNow leaders intends to drive larger, industry-focused implementations. These strengthen adoption pathways and potential revenue traction. Article Title Article Title

Enterprise partnerships and ecosystem expansion — ServiceNow announced a multi?year agreement with DXC to scale AI-first transformations, and a new AI-native consultancy (Naitiv) founded by ex-ServiceNow leaders intends to drive larger, industry-focused implementations. These strengthen adoption pathways and potential revenue traction. Positive Sentiment: Institutional/manager buying — Portfolio manager Stephanie Link added to ServiceNow in a public trade, a small but visible vote of confidence from an active manager. Article Title

Institutional/manager buying — Portfolio manager Stephanie Link added to ServiceNow in a public trade, a small but visible vote of confidence from an active manager. Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst estimate tweak — Erste Group trimmed FY2027 EPS expectation marginally (from $3.20 to $3.19), a change too small to drive major fundamentals shifts but noted by the street. Article Title

Minor analyst estimate tweak — Erste Group trimmed FY2027 EPS expectation marginally (from $3.20 to $3.19), a change too small to drive major fundamentals shifts but noted by the street. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide software sell-off and valuation pain — Commentaries note a broader “SaaSpocalypse” that has pushed ServiceNow shares down roughly 30% in 2026, amplifying downside pressure on the stock. Article Title

Sector-wide software sell-off and valuation pain — Commentaries note a broader “SaaSpocalypse” that has pushed ServiceNow shares down roughly 30% in 2026, amplifying downside pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts and scrutiny — Goldman (216?188) and BTIG (200?185) lowered targets while keeping buy ratings, and BTIG flagged questions about FY26 revenue-growth guidance; Stifel turned more cautious. These moves increase near?term selling pressure. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Analyst price-target cuts and scrutiny — Goldman (216?188) and BTIG (200?185) lowered targets while keeping buy ratings, and BTIG flagged questions about FY26 revenue-growth guidance; Stifel turned more cautious. These moves increase near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Corporate governance/perception hit — Reporting that the CEO’s compensation rose nearly 40% in 2025 could add to investor dissatisfaction while the stock is under pressure. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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