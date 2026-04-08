Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.96.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CHKP traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,273. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $233.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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