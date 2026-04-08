Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.9231.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $103.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

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Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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