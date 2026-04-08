Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $75.49. Hitachi Constr shares last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

Hitachi Constr Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

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Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi Constr will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Constr Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, offering a comprehensive range of hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, rigid dump trucks and specialized machinery. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, including civil engineering, infrastructure development, quarrying and open-pit mining, and it emphasizes technological innovation in its product designs to enhance productivity and fuel efficiency.

Originally established in 1951 as part of the Hitachi Group, the company produced its first hydraulic excavator in 1963 and has since expanded its portfolio to include advanced automation and telematics solutions.

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