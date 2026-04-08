Chesnara (LON:CSN) Given New GBX 339 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 333 to GBX 339 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Chesnara Price Performance

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 300.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £692.78 million, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.49. Chesnara has a 1-year low of GBX 245.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.10.

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Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesnara will post 25.3183154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Chesnara Company Profile

In other Chesnara news, insider Tom Howard sold 14,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295, for a total value of £43,925.50. Also, insider Steve Murray purchased 17,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 per share, with a total value of £50,768.11. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

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Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

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