ProCore Advisors LLC Takes $578,000 Position in VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX

ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. ProCore Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Real Assets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,435,000.

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VanEck Real Assets ETF Price Performance

RAAX stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $740.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

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