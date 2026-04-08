NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.74 and traded as high as C$19.12. NFI Group shares last traded at C$18.94, with a volume of 266,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.43.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.87.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.