Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.14 and traded as high as GBX 161. Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 161, with a volume of 127,605 shares traded.

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.65. The stock has a market cap of £76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems. It also provides optical materials for security and quality control, such as fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments and dyes, invisible pigments and dyes, and gasochromic response materials; customized materials and hardware solutions; and internal control systems for real-time fraud control and risk management used by lottery and gaming operators.

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