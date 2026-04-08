Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.2667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 278,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Nutanix

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About Nutanix

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Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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