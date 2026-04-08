SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.9550, with a volume of 1046598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.80.

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SEMrush Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter. SEMrush had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.

Insider Transactions at SEMrush

In related news, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,174,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $4,814,605.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 580,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,279.92. This represents a 41.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEMrush

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 3,913.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $7,474,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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