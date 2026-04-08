Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stake in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,964 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.35% of Coursera worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,022,000 after buying an additional 357,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,435,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

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Coursera Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $57,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 217,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,825.92. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

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About Coursera

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Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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