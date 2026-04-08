Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,607 shares of company stock worth $146,510,571. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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