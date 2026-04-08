Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $6.96 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 684,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 577,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,789,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,849,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.7%

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.