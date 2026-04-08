Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.69 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,414.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,718.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,362.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 222,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,418.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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