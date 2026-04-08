Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.93 and last traded at $128.3820, with a volume of 166387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

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Bunge Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glencore plc bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,665,496,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 266,827 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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